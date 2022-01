A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Bristol Wednesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Jerome Avenue at Fox Den Road around 7:45 p.m.

They found the victim and she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Bristol Police Officer Verillo at (860) 584-3031.