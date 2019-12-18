Woman Hit By Car in Meriden in Serious Condition: Police

A woman is in serious condition after she was hit by a car in Meriden on Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the area of 450 East Main St. just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and they found a woman lying on the side of the street.

Police have identified her as 57-year-old Maria Betancourt-Gamboa.

She was walking in the roadway when a vehicle driven by a Meriden resident struck her and she hit her head on the curb, according to police.

Betancourt-Gamboa was transported to Hartford Hospital with head and neck injuries and is listed in serious condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Authorities said there were no signs of impairment and they impounded the driver’s 2005 Honda CRV w for a vehicle inspection.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203 630-6215.