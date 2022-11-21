Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died

A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police.

Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road.

Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded began treating her and Angot was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is investigating. Witnesses are asked to call Officer Andre Coutu at 203-481-4241.