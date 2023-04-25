Woman Hit, Dragged by Unknown Vehicle in Danbury

Police are investigating after a woman appeared to have been hit and dragged by an unknown vehicle in Danbury on Monday night.

Officers received a call about a person down on Division Street around 9:45 p.m. When police arrived to the area, they found a 52-year-old woman in a driveway on the road.

According to investigators, the woman appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and dragged. She was taken to Danbury Hospital to be treated for moderate, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is unknown and no witnesses were available during the initial investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact police at (203) 797-4614.