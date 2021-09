A woman has serious injuries after she was struck on Route 8 in Seymour Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Police said they received a report at 8:48 a.m. that a woman might have been struck by an evading vehicle on Route 8 North near exit 21.

The woman who was hit was transported to an area hospital.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone planning to travel in the area is asked to use an alternate route.