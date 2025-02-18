Southington

Woman hit by vehicle in Southington has serious injuries

A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Southington last night and police said the driver went home, then called police to report what happened.

Officers responded to West Street and Jude Lane around 9:35 p.m. and found that a vehicle heading south on West Street hit a 32-year-old woman who was walking in the southbound lane in front of the Metro Gast Station, police said.

The woman had serious injuries and an ambulance brought her to The Hospital of Central Connecticut New Britain campus.

Police said the woman has significant head injuries and lower extremity injuries and she is listed in serious condition.

Police said the driver went home, a short distance away from the collision site, contacted police and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Officer Michaud of the Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team at 860-378-1600, extension 2384 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org.

