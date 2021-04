A woman is hospitalized after what police called a public safety incident at Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police Officers and New Milford Police responded to the park Thursday morning and it was temporarily closed.

A woman was admitted to New Milford Hospital before officers arrived, according to DEEP.

The park will be re-opened.