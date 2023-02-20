Woman Hospitalized, Puppy Dead After Fire in New Haven

A woman was taken to a hospital after a fire at a multi-family in New Haven Monday morning and a puppy has died.

Lenny Wishart, battalion chief of the New Haven Fire Department, said the fire started in the kitchen of the first floor of a multi-family residence on Quinnipiac Avenue and it burned through the wall, trapping the woman in a bedroom at the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to remove her from the house within two minutes of arriving and paramedics treated her. The woman had been overcome by smoke and needed assistance breathing. No additional information was immediately available on her condition.

A puppy that was in the room died, Wishart said. Firefighters put the puppy on oxygen, but the dog did not survive.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No firefighters were injured.

Several residents are displaced and the Red Cross responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.