Woman in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Driver in Stamford

A 69-year-old Stamford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The woman was in the crosswalk when she was struck while crossing East Main Street at the top of the exit 9 ramp from Interstate 95 South at around 6:19 a.m., according to police.

Police said the driver, a 26-year-old Shelton resident, was getting off the highway, making a turn, and hit the woman who was walking westbound on East Main Street.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at Stamford Hospital, police said.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone who saw what happened or has any other information to call (203) 977-4712.

