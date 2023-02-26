Woman in Critical Condition After Being Struck by at Least One Vehicle in New Haven

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by at least one vehicle in New Haven on Sunday.

Fire officials said the woman is approximately 20 years old and was hit by a car at the corner of Elm Street and York Street.

Investigators believe it is possible that the woman was struck by multiple vehicles.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.