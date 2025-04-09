Woman in critical condition after car crash in Waterbury: police

A woman is in critical condition after a car crash in Waterbury on Tuesday night, according to police.

The driver lost control of the car and struck a barrier, causing her to steer off the road, according to police.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

West Main Street and Sperry Street are closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are still on scene investigating the accident.