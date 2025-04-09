Waterbury

Woman in critical condition after car crash in Waterbury: police

By Anyssa McCalla

waterbury police department
A woman is in critical condition after a car crash in Waterbury on Tuesday night, according to police.

The driver lost control of the car and struck a barrier, causing her to steer off the road, according to police.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

West Main Street and Sperry Street are closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police are still on scene investigating the accident.

