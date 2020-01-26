Woman in Critical Condition After Crash in Middletown

A woman is in critical condition after a crash in Middletown on Saturday night.

First responders were called to a crash on Maromas Road near Bear Hill Road around 9 p.m.

Investigators said they believe 20-year-old Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, of Massachusetts, was driving northbound on Maromas Road when she began to veer left and hit a tree on the left shoulder.

Firefighters extricated Tyrcha from the vehicle, police said. She was treated on scene and was transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

Tyrcha is currently listed in critical and unstable condition, authorities added.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are urged to contact Officer Botsacos at (860) 638-4061.