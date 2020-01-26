Middletown

Woman in Critical Condition After Crash in Middletown

Middletown Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A woman is in critical condition after a crash in Middletown on Saturday night.

First responders were called to a crash on Maromas Road near Bear Hill Road around 9 p.m.

Investigators said they believe 20-year-old Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, of Massachusetts, was driving northbound on Maromas Road when she began to veer left and hit a tree on the left shoulder.

Local

Bridgeport 19 mins ago

16-Year-Old Girl Shot in the Head in Bridgeport

Connecticut DMV 1 hour ago

Connecticut to Allow Non-Binary Gender Option on Licenses

Firefighters extricated Tyrcha from the vehicle, police said. She was treated on scene and was transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

Tyrcha is currently listed in critical and unstable condition, authorities added.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are urged to contact Officer Botsacos at (860) 638-4061.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us