Woman in Critical Condition After New Haven Shooting

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in New Haven on Monday afternoon.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert along with multiple 911 calls about gunfire and a person shot on Truman Street around 2:40 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old New Haven woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, according to investigators.

Any witnesses that haven't spoken to police yet are urged to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.

