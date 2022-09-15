Woman in Critical Condition After She Was Struck in Stamford

A woman is in critical condition and a man has minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Stamford Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at 11:17 a.m. and officers found a man and a woman lying on the ground, injured.

The woman, a 49-year-old Norwalk resident, had a serious head injury and was transported to Stamford Hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

The man, a 54-year-old Norwalk resident, was transported to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, a 22-year-old resident of Pound Ridge, New York, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The driver did not have a valid license, police said, and they determined that the pedestrians were not in the middle of the crosswalk, they were in the immediate vicinity of it, and the driver should have yielded the right of way.

The driver was cited for driving without a license, and failure to use due care to avoid striking a pedestrian.

Police are investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call the Stamford Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.