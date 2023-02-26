Woman in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Wethersfield Avenue around 10:10 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman in her 20s in a hallway of the building.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, she is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.