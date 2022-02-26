Woman in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

A woman in her late twenties is in critical condition after being shot in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police.

At approximately 9:07 a.m., Hartford Police Officers responded to 152 Collins Street on a report that someone had been shot.

Responding officers found a female in her late twenties suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said she is in critical condition but is expected to be OK.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Tip Line at 860-722-8477.