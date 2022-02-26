Hartford

Woman in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

Hartford police on Sumner Street in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

A woman in her late twenties is in critical condition after being shot in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police.

At approximately 9:07 a.m., Hartford Police Officers responded to 152 Collins Street on a report that someone had been shot.

Responding officers found a female in her late twenties suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities said she is in critical condition but is expected to be OK.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Tip Line at 860-722-8477.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us