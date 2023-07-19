north haven

Woman in serious condition after crashing motorcycle into garage in North Haven

By Angela Fortuna

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman is in serious condition after crashing a motorcycle into a garage in North Haven Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to an accident involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. Officers said the motorcycle veered off the road and struck an exterior garage nearby.

The police department said the three-wheel motorcycle traveled off the road, struck a utility pole and clothing collection bin and then crashed into the garage.

A woman in her 30s is being hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash. The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ferrucci at 203-239-5321.

This article tagged under:

north haven
