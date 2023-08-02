Woman in stolen car hit 3 Manchester police vehicles while trying to flee: PD

A woman accused of hitting three police vehicles while trying to flee in a stolen vehicle in Manchester on Tuesday night has been arrested.

Officers found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of 1428 Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators said the vehicle was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Dick's Sporting Goods that happened several hours earlier.

Once police found the 2012 Nissan Altima that police said was taken from Hartford and had been reported stolen, several officers in unmarked vehicles approached the scene.

According to police, as officers exited their vehicles and identified themselves, the driver, identified as 51-year-old Lisa French, of West Hartford, attempted to evade by fleeing the scene.

During the attempt to escape, authorities said French hit three Manchester police vehicles and another vehicle in the parking lot. Investigators said French also almost hit an officer during the incident.

The vehicle French was driving became disabled in the parking lot of the Artisanal Burger Company. Witnesses said they saw French and another woman in the vehicle run into the Hampton Inn and Suites nearby.

Officers responded to the hotel and were able to take French into custody.

She is facing charges including evading responsibility, reckless driving, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal attempt at assault on public safety, interfering with an officer and possession of narcotics.

French also had a warrant for failure to appear that was served during her arrest. She is being held on a $110,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.