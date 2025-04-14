Hartford

Woman in wheelchair fatally struck by car in Hartford

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman in a wheelchair has died after getting hit by a car in Hartford late Sunday night.

Officers responded to Broad Street near the Interstate 84 overpass around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said they found a woman in a wheelchair with severe injuries in the road.

The woman, later identified as 67-year-old Beth Bosco, of Hartford, was transported to Hartford Hospital and later died of her injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us