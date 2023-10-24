Woman in wheelchair pulled from fire at New Haven apartment

A woman is being treated at the hospital after firefighters pulled her from her home that caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said they were called to a multi-family home on Arch Street at 4:40 p.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke, and the fire was coming from the first floor apartment. A woman, who was in a wheelchair, was found in her bedroom and crews brought her out the back of the building, according to officials.

The woman was treated at the scene and was ultimately brought to the hospital in fair condition, according to Battalion Chief Greg Carroll. No other injuries were reported.

People living in the second and third floor apartments were evacuated, and tenants living on the first floor are temporarily displaced.

The fire is being investigated by the fire marshal. No additional information was immediately available.