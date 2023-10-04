Woman injured after being hit by bus in Hartford

A woman sustained injuries after being hit by a transit bus in Hartford Wednesday evening.
The fire department said they were called to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main and Gold streets.
A person that was hit by the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are investigating.
