Woman Injured After Crashing Into Building in East Haven

A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after police said she crashed into a building in East Haven on Tuesday.

Officers and firefighters were called to the area of Hemingway Avenue and Short Beach Road after getting a report of a car into a building.

When crews arrived, they said they found a car lodged in the side of an unoccupied building near the back parking lot of 662 Coe Avenue.

Investigators said it appears the car crossed over Hemingway Avenue from the Dunkin Donuts parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as an elderly woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was treated on scene by firefighters, police said.

According to authorities, she was conscious and alert and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the extent of damage to the building, police said the East Haven Building Inspector was notified and responded to the scene before the vehicle could be removed from the building.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer John Fraenza at jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com.

Police added that the building was unoccupied and no other injuries were reported.