Woman Injured Falling Through Hole in Devon Bridge

A woman who was working on the Devon Bridge has serious injuries after falling through a hole in the bridge and landing on a barge 40-to-50 feet below, according to the Stratford Fire Department.

Stratford Fire Rescue was called out to Route 1 at the Devon Bridge just before 8 a.m. Tuesday after the 55-year-old female fell through a 3-foot, by 5-foot hole and landed on a construction barge below.

The southbound side of the Devon Bridge is under repair and the woman who was injured is employed by Mohawk North East, the contractor repairing the bridge, according to the fire department.

Paramedics worked to treat and stabilize the woman while using a rope rescue system. The fire department said she suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

The Devon Bridge is over the Housatonic River.

It was constructed in 1905, according to documents from the National Register of Historic Places, and it is one of 15 movable bridges on the Northeast Corridor rail line.