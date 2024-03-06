Hartford

Woman injured in Hartford hit-and-run

By Angela Fortuna

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A woman sustained injuries after being hit by a car in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Fire officials said they responded to Capitol Avenue in the area of Hungerford Street for a reported pedestrian crash.

Crews said a woman was injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident. The driver took off and no arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

