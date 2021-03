Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting Tuesday.

According to police, they were called to a local hospital just before 7 p.m., after the victim arrived in a private vehicle. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of 72 Wilson St. The circumstances are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).