A woman in her 20s was injured in a shooting in Hartford Monday, according to police.

Investigators said the victim was found in the passenger seat of a car in the area of 1 New Road around 4:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).