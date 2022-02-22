Woman Injured in Hartford Shooting

Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on Monday night.

Officers responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:40 p.m. after getting a report of a person arriving for treatment of a gunshot wound.

According to police, the woman in her 20s is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened on Cleveland Avenue.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.