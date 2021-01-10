Hartford

Woman Injured in Hartford Shooting

A woman was injured in a shooting in Hartford Sunday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street at approximately 7:35 p.m. on a ShotSpotter activation. The ShotSpotter recorded 17 rounds.

A woman was found on Benton Street suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the right inner thigh, according to police.

Officials said preliminary information showed that the victim drove to Benton Street after the shooting.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials are investigating the incident.

