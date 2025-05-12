Woman injured in Milford crash has died: police

A woman who was injured in a crash in Milford on Saturday evening has died, according to police.

They said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Milford Parkway and Boston Post Road around 6:06 p.m. and the driver and passenger in the Toyota Corolla suffered serious injuries.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They were taken to Bridgeport Hospital and the passenger, Frances Sullivan, died on Sunday, according to police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone who has any additional information about the crash is asked to call call Milford Police Officer Moreno at 203-783-4775 or 203-878-6551.