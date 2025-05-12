Milford

Woman injured in Milford crash has died: police

Milford Fire Department

A woman who was injured in a crash in Milford on Saturday evening has died, according to police.

They said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Milford Parkway and Boston Post Road around 6:06 p.m. and the driver and passenger in the Toyota Corolla suffered serious injuries.

They were taken to Bridgeport Hospital and the passenger, Frances Sullivan, died on Sunday, according to police.

Anyone who has any additional information about the crash is asked to call call Milford Police Officer Moreno at 203-783-4775 or 203-878-6551.

