Woman Injured in Seymour Hit-and-Run Dies Days After Same Crash Killed Husband

An 81-year-old woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Seymour has died of her injuries, her family confirmed Wednesday night. Her husband was also killed in the crash.

The family of James and Barbara Tamborra confirmed that Barbara passed away Wednesday evening after fighting for her life in the hospital for days. Police say the Shelton couple, both 81, were hit by an SUV while they were crossing Route 67 in Seymour after they attended a service at a funeral home Friday night. James died that night.

On Tuesday, their family members made emotional pleas for anyone with information and the driver who struck them to come forward.

Seymour Police are looking for the driver who hit them and fled the scene of the crash.

Family members met with Seymour police Tuesday morning and made a public plea for the driver to turn himself or herself in.

The couple’s son, Ken Tamborra, said Tuesday his parents hosted holiday gatherings and he found the list of what his mother was planning on making for Christmas and she was looking forward to everyone coming over.

"This is a senseless tragedy," he said and asked anyone with information or who thinks they saw anything to come forward. He also asked for the person responsible to come forward.

"If you're the person that did this, please come forward, please give our family closure to this tragedy," Ken Tamborra said.

Police said an officer was helping the couple cross the street after attending a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home. The oncoming car failed to stop for the officer directing traffic and almost hit the officer as well.

Officials are looking for a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX. The car was last seen driving eastbound on Bank Street toward Route 8.

It has heavy front-end and headlight damage on the driver's side.

The crash is being investigated by the Seymour Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team with assistance from detectives and Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seymour Police Commander Davis Parratt at 203-881-7610.