Woman injured in snowmobile crash in Stafford has died: police

An Ellington woman who was injured in a snowmobile crash in Stafford on Wednesday afternoon has died, according to state police.

Troopers responded to Sun Valley Resort around 3:23 p.m. and found that the driver, 48-year-old Jamie Gallicchio, of Ellington, had been thrown from the snowmobile and was badly injured, state police said.

She was taken by ambulance to Johnson Memorial Hospital and then LifeStar flew her to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, where she died just before 7 p.m., state police said.

Her passenger, a 45-year-old West Springfield, Massachusetts man, had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police said there are no known witnesses but they ask if anyone did see what happened to call Trooper Nicholas Miranda at Troop C, 860-896-3200 or email nicholas.miranda@ct.gov.

