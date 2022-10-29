meriden

Woman Injured When Stray Bullet Hits Car at Meriden Convenience Store: Police

A woman was injured when a stray bullet hit the car she was sitting in outside a Meriden convenience store Friday night, according to police.

It happened at the Sam's Food Store at 343 West Main Street around 9 p.m.

Police said multiple shots were fired inside the store. One of the bullets struck the car the woman was in, shattering the car's window.

The 37-year-old woman was not shot but was injured by the shattered glass. She was not involved in the incident, police said.

Police are searching for three or four suspects involved in the shooting inside the store.

No one else was hurt.

