Woman Injures Dog and Man With Machete in Hartford: Court Docs

A Hartford woman is accused of using a machete to separate two fighting dogs, according to court documents.

Officials said a man was injured in the face with the machete, as well. He sustained two lacerations and has a broken nose.

The incident happened on March 17 at approximately 1 p.m. on Bellevue Street.

Hartford police said they found the injured man, 53-year-old Darryl Maloy, at the scene. He told officials that he was riding his bike while trying to get away from a small white dog that wasn't on a leash and was following him.

Maloy told police that his girlfriend was outside with her dog, a gray pit bull, when a fight happened. Both the pit bull and small dog following Malloy were fighting in front of a home on Bellevue Street when another woman tried to break it up with a machete, according to court documents.

The man told police that he was also hit in the face with the machete during the incident, the document shows.

Officials found the pit bull inside Maloy's girlfriend's home with large lacerations to its body and tail. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for its injuries.

Two witnesses told police that they heard shouting outside and saw the two dogs fighting. They said they saw a woman, 33-year-old Quadasia McNeil, approach with a large machete in her hand, according to court documents.

Maloy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

McNeil denied using a machete during the incident and she told officials that Maloy is the one who started it. Police did not find evidence of this at the scene, documents show.

The pit bull's injuries were more consistent with being struck by a machete, according to police. The dog's tail had to be amputated as a result of the fight.

The machete was tagged as evidence.

McNeil faces charges including cruelty to animals, second-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and more. She was subsequently taken into custody.