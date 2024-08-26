Woman inside home shot in face, tow truck driver shot at in New Haven

A tow truck driver was shot at and a woman inside of her home was shot in the face in New Haven on Sunday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Garden Street.

Police said a tow truck driver reported that he was trying to tow a car when someone started shooting at him.

Shortly after, a woman living on Garden Street reported that a bullet came through her door and hit her in the face. The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to the hospital for treatment and has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The tow truck driver was not injured.

Investigators found evidence of gunfire at the scene. No arrests have been made.

It's one of four shootings in New Haven that happened in the past 24 hours. The three other shootings resulted in non-life threatening injuries, the police department said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 866-888-8477.