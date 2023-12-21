Waterbury

Woman is seriously injured in Waterbury pedestrian crash

Waterbury police cruiser
A woman has serious injuries after being hit by a car on Watertown Avenue in Waterbury Thursday evening.

The police department said the pedestrian was struck at 5:25 p.m. Watertown Avenue remains closed at this time.

Responding officers found a woman with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.

