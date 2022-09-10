Woman Jogging Struck by Vehicle in Wallingford: Police

A woman who was jogging was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Friday.

Officers were called to a collision on Center Street near South Colony Road around 11:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman with noticeable injuries. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not release details on the extent of her injuries.

According to investigators, a red 2019 Buick Encore was stopped for a red traffic light eastbound on Quinnipiac Street at the intersection of South Colony Road. The Buick was the first in a line of traffic waiting for the light to turn green.

When the light turned green, authorities said the Buick began traveling eastbound through the intersection onto Center Street. As the Buick was going through the intersection, it struck a woman who was jogging in the crosswalk, police added.

The driver of the Buick remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Investigators said speed did not seem to be a factor in the crash and the driver was not suspected of being under the influence.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed. The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Wallingford Police Traffic Division at (203) 294-2815.