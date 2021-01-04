Woman Killed, 2 Men Injured After Fire at New Haven Multi-Family Home

A woman has died and two men are injured after a fire at a multi-family home in New Haven early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Saltonstall Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a fire.

According to fire officials, when crews arrived, they found a fully involved fire coming out of the third and fourth floor with flames omitting from the front of the building.

“From the outside looking in, it looks like a strong amount of heavy fire, char and activity," Acting Supervisor Fire Investigation City of New Haven Fire Marshal’s Office Douglas Wardlaw said.

Police officers helped get people out of the home and then firefighters rescued two people from the third and fourth floors, authorities said.

City officials said a woman, approximately 47 years old, was pulled from the building and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Two men were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries, they added.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading down to the second and first floors, but fire officials said there is smoke and water damage on those floors.

Twelve people including seven adults and five children are now displaced, officials added. Two adults and four children were living in the first floor apartment, two adults were living in the second floor apartment and five adults were living in the third and fourth floor apartment, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.