Woman Killed During Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash in Meriden

Police are investigating after a woman was pronounced dead following a pedestrian crash in Meriden Friday night.

The incident happened on North Broad Street at approximately 11:10 p.m.

Officials said they responded to a call of a person laying on the ground. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman laying on the ground next to the entrance of State Fire Academy.

Cynthia Daigle, 53, had a severe head injury and was transported to Hartford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead late Saturday morning.

Police said their investigation revealed the vehicle that struck Daigle was a white larger-style box truck with the words "BUDGET" written in blue lettering on the side of the vehicle.

The vehicle will be missing the mirror glass on the lower passenger rear view mirror as was last seen traveling south on the Berlin Turnpike, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 203-630-6201.