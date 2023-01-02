Woman Killed in Crash in Bristol

A 57-year-old woman has died after her vehicle hit a utility pole on Farmington Avenue in Bristol early Monday morning.

Police have not released the name of the woman who died because they are notifying family members.

The crash happened around 1:04 a.m. in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the woman’s vehicle went off the road and hit a pole.

Farmington Avenue was closed while the Bristol police serious traffic accident reconstruction team investigated, and it reopened at 6 a.m.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Officer Katherine Verillo at 860-584-3031.