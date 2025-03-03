New London

Woman killed in crash in New London

A woman died in a crash in New London on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene on State Street and Bank Street just after 12:30 a.m.

A car had crashed into a fixture at the Parade Plaza, according to police.

The driver, 41-year-old Joslyn Wakefield, was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call New London detectives at (860) 447-1481.

