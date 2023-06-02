Hartford

Woman Killed in Targeted Shooting in Hartford: Police

NBC Connecticut

Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Westland Street.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of 184 Westland Street, according to police.

As officers arrived at the scene, they received word that two gunshot victims had been brought to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicles.

A woman, identified as 31-year-old Shadarean Ellison, of Hartford, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The woman was part of a group of people standing on the sidewalk when the gunman walked up to Ellison and shot her multiple times, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. He said she appeared to be specifically targeted.

The second victim is a man in his 40s. Police did not release his name. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. Boisvert said he was not the intended victim.

Investigators are collecting evidence and will review surveillance cameras in the area as they search for the shooter, Boisvert said.

