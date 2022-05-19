Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Hamden

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Hamden Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Paradise Avenue, according to police.

Officers found a 37-year-old woman from Hamden dead in the road. The victim's identity has not been released.

According to police, the vehicle that hit her took off. It was found abandoned in the area of Hume Drive later, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video in the area to contact Officer Brett Ferrara at (475) 201-2127 or by email at bferrara@hamdenpd.com.