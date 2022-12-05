Middletown

Woman Killed in Middletown Crash Sunday Night

A Haddam woman was killed in a crash in Middletown Sunday night, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. for a crash between a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck.

The driver of the Rogue, identified as 52-year-old Lori Willhite, was trapped in her SUV. She was removed and taken to Middlesex Hospital, where she later died, police said.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

Police are investigating what caused the collision. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Passacantando at (860) 638-4063.

