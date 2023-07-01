Woman killed in Stratford hit-and-run

A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Stratford early Saturday morning and police have arrested a suspect in connection to the incident.

Officers were called to a report of a woman in the road near St. Michaels Cemetery on Stratford Avenue shortly after midnight.

When police arrived, they determined the woman had been struck during an apparent hit-and-run.

The woman, later identified as 19-year-old Michelle Rodriguez, of Stratford, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she later died.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, 28-year-old Troy Watley, of Stratford, was identified as a suspect.

Watley was arrested and is facing charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, misconduct with a motor vehicle, failure to avoid striking a pedestrian, reckless endangerment and failure to maintain proper lane. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.