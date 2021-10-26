Woman Killed in Suffield Hit-and-Run Was a UConn Student

A woman killed when she was hit by an SUV in Suffield Saturday night was a junior at the University of Connecticut, school officials confirmed.

Police said 20-year-old Meghan Voisine was struck at the intersection of East Street North and Thrall Avenue. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The car involved in the crash fled the scene, according to police. They have located the vehicle that was involved and have identified a person who may have been driving. That person has not been identified.

UConn officials said Voisine transferred from Seton Hall University in fall 2020 and was studying marketing.

"The UConn community extends its deepest condolences to Meghan’s family and friends, and shares their grief over her passing," a school spokesperson said in a statement.

Counseling Resources are available to students at UConn Student Health and Wellness Mental Health. Staff at the Dean of Students office is also available to meet with students.

