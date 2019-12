A Bristol woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 72 on Thanksgiving night.

State police said 26-year-old Waleska Otero was driving along Route 72 in Plainville around 6:45 p.m. when she drove into the back of a Chevy Tahoe that was stopped for traffic.

Otero was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Valente at (860) 534-1000 Ext. 1062.