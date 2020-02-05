Waterbury

Woman Killed in Waterbury Condominium Fire

Getty Images

A woman has died after a fire at a condominium complex in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters, police officers and EMS were called to a condominium complex on Manville Street shortly before 7 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

According to police, firefighters found an adult woman inside one of the involved condominium units. She was removed from the apartment and was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Local

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Former Teacher Donates Over $500,000 to Waterbury School

connecticut politics 3 hours ago

Gov. Lamont to Deliver State of the State Address Wednesday

The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner has been notified and is responding.

Detectives are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyfatal fire
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us