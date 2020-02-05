Woman Killed in Waterbury Condominium Fire

A woman has died after a fire at a condominium complex in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters, police officers and EMS were called to a condominium complex on Manville Street shortly before 7 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

According to police, firefighters found an adult woman inside one of the involved condominium units. She was removed from the apartment and was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner has been notified and is responding.

Detectives are working to determine the cause of the fire.