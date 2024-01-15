Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Branford: state police

A 48-year-old Arizona woman has died after she hit a tractor-trailer head-on while driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95 in Branford on Sunday morning, according to state police.

They said Satoya Tenise McCullers-Mays, of Tucson, Arizona, was in a Grand Cherokee Laredo and going north on the southbound side of the highway when she hit a tractor-trailer.

McCullers-Mays was thrown from the Jeep, which caught on fire. State police said she died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.

The crash happened around 7:22 a.m. between exits 53 and 52 and the highway was closed for around six hours.

State police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information, saw the crash or who has dashcam video to call Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500 or email rahiem.farrow@ct.gov.