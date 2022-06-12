Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A Bristol woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in East Hartford Sunday morning.

Nicole Laflamme, 33, was driving the wrong way on the northbound side of Route 5/15 near Exit 91 when she collided with an SUV that was driving in the proper direction just before 5 a.m., according to state police.

Laflamme was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098.