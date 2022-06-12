EAST HARTFORD

Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford

Connecticut state police
NBC Connecticut

A Bristol woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in East Hartford Sunday morning.

Nicole Laflamme, 33, was driving the wrong way on the northbound side of Route 5/15 near Exit 91 when she collided with an SUV that was driving in the proper direction just before 5 a.m., according to state police.

Laflamme was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDConnecticut State Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us