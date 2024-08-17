Woman killed, man critically injured in Bridgeport shooting

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Carroll Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Citizens also reported hearing multiple gunshots and said two people had been shot.

Once in the area, police said they found an unresponsive 28-year-old Bridgeport woman on the sidewalk along the fence-line in the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Shortly after the initial ShotSpotter activation, dispatchers learned about a man who had arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 30-year-old Bridgeport man was reportedly struck by gunfire while on Stratford Avenue, close to its intersection with Carroll Avenue. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved in the incident.

Bridgeport police are asking for the public's help in solving the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Holtz at (203) 581-5293. Tips can also be reported to the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.